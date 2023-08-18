Police arrest two for plotting their friend’s kidnap in Katsina

By Ogalah Ibrahim

The Katsina State Police Command has successfully apprehended two individuals suspected of collaborating with terrorists to kidnap their friend.

The two suspects, identified as Mohammed Bello, also known as Dan Ali, from Sabon Gari in Ikara L.G.A., Kaduna State, and Abubakar Mohammed from Kumbotso L.G.A, Kano State, were taken into custody based on credible intelligence.

According to the spokesperson of the police in Katsina, ASP Sadiq Abubakar, the duo deceptively manipulated their friend, identified as ‘Salmanu’, luring him to a location situated between Funtua and Zamfara state. Thereafter, the duo invited one ‘Gora’, a suspected notorious bandit leader operating within the area who eventually whisked him away.

Both suspect in the course of investigation have since admitted to committing the offense.

Furthermore, police authority in Katsina reported that a suspected notorious motorcycle thief, identified as Sadiq Abdullahi, 22, from Rafin-dadi Quarters in Katsina State Capital, was captured with a stolen Jin Cheng motorcycle.

According to ASP Sadiq, the suspect was intercepted by the Anti-kidnapping Unit (AKU) of the state command during a routine patrol along Katsina – Jibia Road. During questioning, he confessed to stealing the motorcycle from Ahmad Lawal Babaye of Gafai Quarters, Katsina.

The suspect also implicated Surajo Sani of Magamar, Jibia LGA, Katsina as the recipient of the stolen goods. Similarly, he mentioned Sani Abba, aka ‘Uban shegu’, from Kofar-Yandaka Quarters, Katsina, and Hamisu Mamman as his accomplices. The investigation is currently ongoing, according to ASP Sadiq.