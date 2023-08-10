Police arrest suspected serial muderer, cultist in Delta

By Ochuko Akuopha, ASABA

OPERATIVES of the Delta State Police Command have arrested a suspected serial murderer and cultist at Oghara, Ethiope West Local Government Area.

Police Public Relations Officer of the State Command, Mr. Bright Edafe, who confirmed this in a statement, said a GLK Benz SUV, two English pump action guns and 20 live cartridges were also recovered.

The statement read: “Following the reported murder of one Destiny Idi, ‘m’ aged 27 years of Ovade Community at Ovie Road Ogharafe on 5/8/2023 by some suspected cultists, the Commissioner of Police CP Wale Abass directed the recently deployed DPO Oghara CSP Olasunkanmi Musiliu to unravel what led to the death of the young man and arrest the perpetrators.

“The DPO led policemen attached the Division’s surveillance Anti-crime patrol team and embarked on a discreet investigation, trailed the mastermind of the act, and at about 1335 hours on the same day while acting on an eyewitness account of the murder of the victim, the team stormed one hotel in Oghara(name withheld) and arrested one Charles Debi-Abate ‘m’ age 39 years, a member Aro Bagger confraternity and a native of Oghara but resident in mosagar over his involvement in the murder.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the said suspect was part of the syndicate that murdered one Onyekachi Chibuzor A.K.A “ODOGWU” ‘M’ aged 42yrs on 28/7/2023 and also stated that he has been involved in numerous cult-related attacks on perceived opponents in Oghara.

“The suspects, though denied being part of the gang that murdered the said Solomon Idi, mentioned the duo of Onyeka and Paul (both surnames unknown) as those responsible for the murder.

“On 9/8/2023 at about 1130 hours, the suspect led the operatives to the premises of the said Onyeka and Paul, but the team met their absence.

“On a thorough search of their premises, two English pump action guns, twenty live cartridges, and one GLK Benz SUV with registration no. RBC-995-DG were recovered.

“Suspects and exhibits are in custody while manhunt for the fleeing suspects is ongoing.”