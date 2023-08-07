Police arrest suspected ritualist, fraudster in Lagos

By Efe Onodjae

The Nigeria Police, Zone 2 Command Onikan, Lagos, has arrested a suspected ritualist identified as Alhaji Afeez Uthman Imoleayo and others who conspired and abducted a Nigeria US base identified as Oluwasegun, wife and children through which the total sum of One Hundred and Five Million Naira (105,000,000.00) was obtained with a written threat to kill the complainant, Oluwasegun and his family members.

This was disclosed in a press briefing by the Assistant Inspector-General, Mohammed Ali, at the Zone 2, headquarters, Onikan Lagos during the parade of 7 suspects.

Details shortly.