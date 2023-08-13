Police arrest NURTW National President, Baruwa, 3 others

*I am not aware – FPRO

By Luminous Jannamike

In a sudden turn of events, the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) has confirmed the arrest of its National President, Tajudeen Ibikunle Baruwa, and three other officials without any tenable reasons.

The arrests reportedly took place on Friday evening at the NURTW’s National Secretariat in Garki 2, Abuja.

The Deputy President of the Union, Mr. Isa Ore, who confirmed the development to journalists on Saturday in Abuja, expressed shock over the arrest.

Adding to the bewilderment, he explained that the union was not given any reason for the action.

The arrested officials, currently being detained at the Wuse Zone 3 Division, include the General Secretary, Anthony Asogwa Chukudi; Olayi Odion, National Trustee; and the Principal Assistant Secretary, Abdulrasak Yemi, along with the National President, Baruwa.

When contacted, the Force Public Relations Officer, FPRO, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said he was not aware of the arrests.