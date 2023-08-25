Police arrest notorious motorcycle snatching syndicate in Ogun, recovers two Bajaj bikes

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Operatives of the Ogun State Police Command attached to the Igode Division have taken into custody one of three members of a notorious motorcycle snatching syndicate.

The suspects were intercepted while attempting to pull off another heist on 23 August 2023, at approximately 18:30hrs.

The syndicate, according to a statement by the command Public Relations Officer, Omolola Odutola, comprising the trio of Wasiu Adebanji aged 28, of Malatori Area, Ogijo, Ogun State, along with Opeyemi Olatoye and John Awoniyi , were intercepted by members of the Volunteer Neighborhood Watch.

“Upon interception, Olatoye and Awoniyi fled the scene, armed with a short cutlass, while Adebanji, who was found in possession of another hidden short cutlass, was successfully apprehended”.

“The timely intervention of a patrol team led by the Divisional Crime Officer prevented the impending mob action on the suspects and aided their subsequent arrest”.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the three suspects are members of a well-organized syndicate specializing in motorcycle snatching since March 2023, Odutola said.

“Two (2) BAJAJ motorcycles, suspected to be stolen, were successfully recovered from the residence of the arrested suspect. Investigations are currently ongoing to apprehend the fleeing members of the syndicate”.

The State Commissioner of Police, Alamutu Abiodun Mustapha, while commending the bravery and swift action of the Volunteer Neighborhood Watch as well as the timely intervention of the Police patrol team, urged the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the authorities for a safer and more secure environment for all.

The suspects will face appropriate charges under the law upon conclusion of investigations.