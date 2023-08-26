Police arrest man over death of retired Benue court of appeal president

The Police Command in Benue, has confirmed the arrest of one Aondohemba Joseph, over the death of Justice Margaret Igbetar, a retired President, Benue Customary Court of Appeal,

The State’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Sewuese Anene, confirmed the arrest in a statement on Saturday in Makurdi.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the 73-year-old Igbetar, who retired from service on Oct. 17, 2015, was said to be living a private life and was hardly seen in public.

Anene said the judge was found in a pool of her own blood in her kitchen on Friday, with deep cuts on her back.

“On Aug. 24, information was received at ‘E’ Police Division Makurdi, that Justice Margaret Igbetar (rtd), could not respond to calls and was no where to be found. Detectives were immediately deployed for investigation.

“A search conducted within her house at Wantor Kwange Street, Gboko Road, Makurdi, led to the discovery of her body in a pool of blood inside her kitchen. It was also observed that she had deep cuts on her back.

“Further investigation led to the arrest of one Aondohemba Joseph, and recovery of exhibits for detailed investigation,” the Police spokesperson said in the statement.

The statement further quoted the State Commissioner of Police (CP), Bartholomew Onyeka, as strongly “condemned the dastardly act”.

Onyeka further assured that he would unravel the mystery behind the death and bring perpetuators of the barbaric act to book.

NAN also reports that Igbetar was born on Oct. 17, 1950, in Mbape, Shangev-ya, Tsar-Mbaduku, in Vandeikya Local Government Area of Benue State.

She started her career as the Assistant Registrar, Grade I Area Court, Katsina-Ala, Benue State in 1971, and rose to become a Judge of the Customary Court of Appeal in 1995, a position she held till 2003 when she was appointed President of the court.

Igbetar was a founding member of the International Federation of Women Lawyers, (FIDA), Benue State, a life member, first Chairperson of Benue branch and a National Trustee of the association.

The late Justice served as a member, Election Petition Tribunal, Bauchi State, between 1998 and 1999, National Assembly Election Petition Tribunal Imo/Abia State in 1999 and the Gubernatorial Election Petition Tribunal, Kebbi State.

She was also a member of the Committee on Review of the 1999 Constitution in 2000.