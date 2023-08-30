Police arrest fake soldier in Kebbi

By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

Operatives of the Nigeria police, Kebbi State Area Command have arrested one fake army personnel.

Faisal Saidu from Kawarin Kudi Zango local government, Katsina state was reported to have bargained a Honda Jazz from car vendors in Kebbi at two million, two hundred thousand naira (N2,200,000), and shortly after concluding the bargain, in a military camouflage, went to test the vehicle but never returned.

Worried by his delay, owners of the car reported the case to the police who launched a man hunt for the fake soldier and arrested him in Katsina state.

The suspect has confessed to the crime and the vehicle has been recovered. The suspect is in police custody to be charged to court after investigations are concluded.

CP Musa Titus warned criminals to stay away from Kebbi as his men are ever ready to smoke out criminal elements wherever they are.