Police, army rescue 5 kidnap victims in Enugu

By Alumona Ukwueze, NSUKKA

Enugu State Police Command, on Tuesday, said the operatives of the command in collaboration with the troops of the Nigerian Army rescued five victims allegedly kidnapped in a forest at Umulumgbe, Udi Local Government Area of Enugu State.

The rescued victims were said to be returning from a traditional marriage ceremony at Ukehe, in Igbo-Etiti Local Government Area of the state, when they were abducted on August 7, 2023.

In a similar development, police operatives serving at New Haven Police Division in Enugu also recovered a locally fabricated pistol loaded with live cartridge when a road user overpowered miscreants, who attempted to abduct him.

The spokesperson for the Enugu State Police Command, Daniel Ndukwe, in a statement, yesterday, said: “Acting on a distress call, Police operatives serving in 9th Mile Police Division of the Enugu State Police Command, with troops of the Nigerian Army, on 07/08/2023 at 5p.m., rescued five male victims in a forest at Umulumgbe in Udi LGA, who were alleged to have been kidnapped on their way back from a traditional marriage at Ukehe community in Igbo-Etiti LGA.

“The victims have reunited with their families, while an intense manhunt operation is ongoing to fish out the fleeing suspects.

“Furthermore, on 04/08/2023 at 9.30p.m., Police Operatives serving in New Haven Police Division of the Command recovered a locally fabricated pistol loaded with a live cartridge, from fleeing suspects that attempted to abduct their male victim to an unknown destination. The victim, who had parked his car to make a call along Chime Avenue, Enugu, was the accosted by the hoodlums operating in a Lexus SUV, who forced him into their vehicle.

“He, however, summoned courage and disarmed one of the miscreants of the firearm, escaped and handed the pistol over to the Police. Meanwhile, a frantic, discreet investigative effort is ongoing to apprehend the fleeing hoodlums.”