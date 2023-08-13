Podcasting next big thing in Nigeria’s media landscape, says Broadcaster

Femi D. Amele, an accomplished broadcaster and radio host, has predicted that podcasting is the next big thing in Nigeria’s media landscape.

Amele, Co-Founder & Managing Partner of FineRadioCO, recently stated this during an interaction with journalists in Abuja.

He noted that podcasting has taken centre stage in Nigeria’s media landscape, where digital experiences reshape how information is consumed and shared.

“With a surge in popularity among a wide age range, from 18 to 50 years, podcasting is becoming the go-to platform for seeking fresh perspectives, innovative ideas, and engaging narratives.

“Podcasting has become a significant avenue for individuals to connect with new thought leaders in their areas of interest.

“Essentially, people are looking for new ideas that provide hacks for life, business, and relationships,” he said.

He stated that podcasting allows individuals to quickly pick up intelligent and innovative ways of achieving their goals.

”It’s not just about entertainment; it’s about accessing superior arguments and unassailable logic on critical matters, making it an imperative tool for the informed Nigerian,” he noted.

Amele highlighted that FineRadioCO, a platform offering a blend of original podcasts, live shows, and digital radio, has positioned itself as a hub for creativity, distribution, and marketing.

He said the platform fosters a collaborative environment where creators can sign up, share content, and earn through donations.

”The ability to share ideas and experiences through podcasts has given birth to a community that transcends geographical boundaries. Nigerians have shown a penchant for podcasts that resonate with their interests.

”FineRadioCO focuses on producing original content that covers a wide range of topics, from money, sex, motivation, and health to fashion, community drama, and reality formats,” he said.

Amele further explained that podcasting allows listeners to access the deepest recesses of their imagination and become immersed in storytelling features, soundscapes, and ambience.

”When well-produced podcasts capture listeners’ attention, it encourages them to invest their emotions, cultural exposure, and personal experiences, making the experience truly memorable,” he noted.

With the growing recognition of Nigerian musicians like WizKid, Davido, Tiwa Savage, and Burna Boy on the global stage, Amele firmly believes that podcasts will follow suit.

”FineRadioCO, with its lineup of engaging content, is poised to propel African podcasts to achieve international acclaim.

”The future of the Nigerian media landscape looks promising, with podcasting at the forefront of this transformative journey,” he added.