Pochettino blames Chelsea, Lukaku for age-long stand-off between them

Chelsea’s manager, Mauricio Pochettino has said both the club and the Belgian striker, Romelu Lukaku should be held accountable for long-running feud between the duo.

The Belgium international – who cost £97.5m when he signed from Inter Milan just over two years ago – has not played for the club since May 2022.

Lukaku spent last season back at Inter on loan but the Blues have been unwilling to let him leave again this summer unless it is on a permanent deal.

“It’s two sides,” said Pochettino, according to BBC Sport.

“You cannot put it only on the club, the situation. It’s both sides. The situation is where it is because of two sides.

“It’s like when you have a player in or a player out. It’s because both sides agree.”

Lukaku first joined Chelsea from Belgian side Anderlecht as an 18-year-old in 2011 but did not record a single goal during his first spell at the Stamford Bridge.

He spent time at West Brom, Everton, Manchester United, and Inter before moving back to West London for the then British record fee in 2021.

A move to Serie A side Juventus was rumoured earlier this summer but did not materialise amid fan protests.

“The situation is how it is, we cannot change,” Pochettino added.

“We (Pochettino and his team) were informed before we signed, the situation on every single player, and after we signed we had the squad we had. I think it is so clear, nothing changed.

“If there’s something to inform, the club will inform.”

Lukaku has not been given a squad number on his return to Chelsea and risks a season frozen out by the club if an agreement to leave is not reached.