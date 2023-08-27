Pleasant Places Training Academy graduates behavioural specialists, special needs professionals

There’s no better feeling of fulfillment than the joy of achieving a goal after putting in effort, hard work, and discipline in its pursuit. Such was the feeling of the 19 graduates of Applied Behaviour Analysis from the Pleasant Places Academy. Joyful families, friends, and members of the autism community all gathered in celebration which took place in Lekki, Lagos and virtually, as the graduation ceremony of the freshly minted behavioral specialists marked a significant milestone for the special needs community.

The comprehensive coursework, planned and facilitated by a team led by Daisy Jonathan, a Qualified Behavior Analyst , Board Certified Cognitive Specialist, Advanced Certified Autism and Special Education expert with vast experience in training, and using participatory learning approaches and Director of Pleasant Places Training Academy, covered a diverse range of competencies based on the concept and principles of Applied Behavior Analysis. From the Qualified Autism Services Providers – Supervisors (QASP-S) to the Qualified Behaviour Analysts (QBA), these diligent graduates are now primed to write the QABA Board Exams. This internationally recognized certification equips them to offer top-tier evidence-based therapy and effectively manage behaviors for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

In an inspiring graduation speech, Mrs. Daisy Jonathan commended the graduates for their unwavering commitment throughout the rigorous journey. She underscored their pivotal role as behavior specialists, stating, “You are entrusted with the profound task of empowering individuals with unique abilities. Each person you encounter holds their own dreams and strengths. Your mission is to help them unlock their full potential, navigate their challenges and improve quality of life.”

Hailing from diverse backgrounds and various countries like Nigeria, Canada, the United States, Ghana and Bangladesh, the graduates radiated excitement as they embarked on their new journey within the field of Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA). Notably, some of them have already taken bold steps to establish their own centers both nationally and internationally.

The graduation ceremony was graced by prominent figures in the special needs community, including Dr. Eziafakaku Nwokolo from Shades of Life Care, Lagos, Mrs. Mudi Nwachukwu, CEO of Rhimamory Resources, and Mrs. Nonye Nweke, Founder and Executive Director of the Cerebral Palsy Centre, Lagos who emphasized the crucial role of behavior specialists in the field riddled by unqualified and unethical pseudo- professionals. They encouraged the graduates to leverage their newly acquired skills to create tangible, positive impacts in the lives of the individuals they will be working with.

Dr. Nwokolo speaking along the same line as Mrs Jonathan, the director of the academy and lead trainer, implored the fresh graduates to exemplify ethical professionalism and exceptional service. Mrs. Nwachukwu voiced her enthusiasm about the expansion of newly trained Behavior Specialists across the globe and called for an increased presence of trained therapists in the northern regions of Nigeria.

In a female-dominated field, Ikenna Emeagha, the sole male behavior specialist in the graduating class, expressed his gratitude for Mrs. Jonathan’s influence during the coursework. He also encouraged more males to join the field and contribute their expertise to individuals with developmental and intellectual disabilities.

Among other attendees was Mrs. Okeugo, the founder of Haven for Autism and a parent of a child with developmental challenges. She lauded the event and expressed her confidence in the capabilities of the freshly graduated Behavior Specialists, noting the exceptional track record based on training and continued mentorship by Pleasant Places Training Academy.

The accolade-bearing graduates, who have been trained and prepared to write the board exams under the internationally acclaimed Qualified Behavior Analysis Board (QABA). Pleasant Places Training Academy is one of the few organisations that has been certified to train Applied Behavior Analysis Technicians ( ABAT), Qualified Autism Services Practitioner – Supervisors (QASP-S) and Qualified Behavior Analysts (QBA) in the whole of Africa.Pleasant Places also runs inclusive schools and therapy centres in Lagos and Portharcourt Nigeria as well as teleconsultation and virtual therapy for families and institutions.

The graduation ceremony was a moment of jubilation both for those who graduated virtually and physically. The graduates basked in the applause and admiration from their families, friends, and peers, as they set their sights on a promising future dedicated to enhancing the lives of those with intellectual and developmental disabilities worldwide.