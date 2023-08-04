Plateau: We saved over N500m from staff verification – Mutfwang

Gov. Mutfwang

…Swears-in 19 Commissioners, inaugurates others

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang on Friday revealed the State saved over N500m following the staff audit which was conducted to ascertain the authentic number of staff on the payroll of the State.

He disclosed this during the swearing-in of the 19 Commissioners and the inauguration of the members of the Teachers Service Commission where he tasked them to give their best in the various offices as they offer services to the people of the State.

Mutfwang who addressed the appointees at the event held in Jos reminded them that the opportunity given to them to serve is not the time to pursue selfish goals and desires but to add value to governance in the State.

He also assured women and youths of giving them the opportunity to serve where necessary, appealed for patience among his supporters as governance progresses, stated that he is working to provide palliative to cushion the effects of the economic hardship on the people and promised the civil servants of the payment of their salaries.

Speaking shortly after the swearing-in ceremony, the Governor said, “… I promised I will carry the women along, I know we have not done enough but we will do more to bring the women on board… The youths should be patient with us, we will mentor you to step into leadership successfully…

“For the Commissioners, this is not an opportunity to pursue your selfish goals and desires, you don’t represent your local government area but the people of Plateau State, fight for your brothers and sisters, Plateau must be liberated from the shackles of poverty and insecurity. We will be checking your performances, once your performance is not satisfactory, others will be given the chance to perform… We will continue to select people who will add value to Plateau State.

“We embarked upon staff verification, and we have saved nothing less than N500m from the exercise… We are working on getting palliative for the people, don’t rush the warehouses, the palliative will not be diverted but it will get to the poorest of the poor first…”

To the religious leaders, he cautioned them against fanning the embers of hatred on the account of faith assuring, “I am the governor for all, we will work on the path of fairness and justice.”

The Governor further charged those inaugurated to add value in their respective offices as he assigned portfolios to the Commissioners.

In a vote of thanks, Mrs. Kachollom Gang who was assigned to the Ministry of Higher Education assured they will give their best and asked for support from citizens.

Meanwhile, Mrs. Victoria Jatau who was inaugurated as Commissioner 1 in the Teachers Service Commission reiterated her commitment to offer service and charged teachers to have a passion to serve society.

Her words, “I am coming to the office to serve, we will build on what our predecessors had done. The standard of education in the nation generally is abysmally low, there is a need for urgent improvement. We are here to motivate the teachers for productivity…”