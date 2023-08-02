Plateau to establish Senior Secondary Education Board

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State has announced plans to establish the State Senior Secondary Education Board as part of efforts at improving service delivery in secondary education in the state.

He made the commitment when the Executive Secretary of the National Senior Secondary Education Commission, NSSEC, Dr. Iyela Ajayi, and his team paid him a courtesy visit in Abuja.

Mutfwang commended the Federal Government’s initiative in establishing the Commission and pledged to replicate a similar outfit in Plateau State for the state to access the potential interventions from the Commission.

The governor emphasized the need for urgent intervention in the infrastructure of Senior Secondary schools to create a conducive learning atmosphere to enable students to compete favourably with their counterparts.

According to him, “I know the debate that has been going on about the gaps at the secondary school level and it is gratifying to note that government took action to establish a Commission to take charge of this critical sector of our educational system. The Senior Secondary School is very critical in the educational pursuit of every student. But for sometimes, it has been very glaring that things have been done haphazardly. The standard is deteriorating and it is a welcome development to attempt to put standards in place for secondary education.”