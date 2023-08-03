Plateau: Suspended Council Chairmen appeal to IGP to unseal secretariats

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos—The suspended Chairmen of the 17 local government areas, LGA, of Plateau State have appealed to the Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, to immediately unseal the 17 secretariats and allow officials to resume their work.

They equally appealed to Governor Caleb Mutfwang to rescind his decision on the appointment of Interim Transition Committee Chairmen.

At a briefing yesterday in Jos, Mr. Alex Naantuam, the suspended Chairman of the Shendam LGA who spoke on behalf of the others, said: “It has become imperative and compelling to address you on events that have taken place in the past 24 hours concerning our struggle against executive obtrusiveness, and disrespect for the rule of law. It bears repetition to state that the foundation of our democracy is rooted in observance of the rule of law.

“On the 10th October 2021, the Plateau State Independent Electoral Commission (PLASIEC) conducted elections in the 17 Local Government Councils of Plateau State. We participated in the said election by contesting for the positions of Chairmen and Councilors in our respective Local Government Areas/Councils/ Wards. We contested and won the election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC. “

rescinds his decision on the illegal appointment of TIC.

“Also, we kindly appeal to the Inspector General of Police to take immediate action to unseal the 17 Local Government Council Secretariats and allow constitutionally and democratically elected officials to resume their work as upholding the rule of law and protecting the democratic process is a responsibility that falls upon the Police Force.”