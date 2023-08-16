Plateau: Police arrest eight suspects in connection with Mangu attacks

CP Alawari addressing journalists in Jos

By Marie-Therese Nanlong, Jos

The Plateau State Police Command has arrested eight persons in connection with the recent killings of people in the Mangu local government area of Plateau State and appealed to citizens to continue to support the Command with credible information which will lead to the reduction of the crime rate in the State to the barest minimum.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Julius Alawari who paraded some of the suspects at the Police headquarters in Jos on Wednesday, expressed his commitment to work in collaboration with other security agencies to deal decisively with criminal elements as he advised them to relocate from the State.

While commending his men who are doing great at their duty posts, he also warned those who are associated with corruption and other unprofessional conduct to turn a new leaf as his administration will not condone any shameful conduct which negates the Police Act and Regulation, 2020 as amended.

He said, “I wish to express my profound gratitude to God Almighty and the Inspector General of Police, Ag. IGP Kayode Egbetokun finds me worthy of deployment to this great State, and a Home of Peace and Tourism, which some disgruntled elements are trying so hard to christen “Home of Wars and Woes”. I wish to simply advise them to relocate from the State or be ready to face the full weight of the law when apprehended.

“I assure criminals that the Plateau State Police workforce under my administration will not rest until it fishes out and deal severely with them by the laws of the land. To my officers and men of this great Command, I have heard about your remarkable commitment and how you have always fought tooth and nail to ensure that Plateau State remains safe and peaceful for all to thrive. I implore you to sustain the tempo and brace up for the task ahead.

“Notwithstanding, officers who are associated with corruption and other unprofessional conducts should turn a new leaf as this administration will not condone such shameful conduct which negates Section 4 of the Police Act and Regulation, 2020 (as amended).”

Upon assumption of duty, the CP said he has studied the security architecture of the State and outlined the prevalent crimes that are committed on the Plateau and these include kidnapping, banditry, armed robbery and armed running, theft, farmers/herders crises, cattle rustling, attacks on villages, etc which are more prevalent in Barkin Ladi, Riyom and Mangu LGAs respectively.

He added “I have re-strategized and deployed new operational methods to tackling these security challenges in the State. As I speak with you, I and my team will be visiting Mangu LGA today to assess the security situation in the area. While designing a workable security template for effective policing of the State, I noticed that there are certain Local Government Areas that need more Police Stations and security presence.

“My management team and l have come up with modalities to help these communities by opening more Police Stations where there are none. Some Police Posts and Out Stations which were previously closed down will also be reopened and due to development and increase in population size of some communities in the State, we will soon upgrade some Out Stations to Police Stations.

“My plea to the good people of Plateau State again, is to afford us all useful, accurate and timely information to aid us in tackling criminal situations in the State as policing is everyone’s business. I encourage you to report any unethical conduct of my men to the IGP and CP X Squad, to the Divisional Police Officers (DPOs), Area Commanders and Police Public Relations Department (PPRD).

“I promise to work hand in glove with other security agencies on the Plateau to enhance peace in the State. I am also using this medium to call on all my sister agencies to support and compliment our efforts in making the State safer for all, as it is our responsibility to protect lives and properties of the citizenry which is the primary goal of all security agencies in the country.”

On the arrest of the suspects he stated, “You will recall that some time ago when Mangu was attacked, the Command arrested two suspects which also led to the arrest of six more suspects, making a total number of eight suspects. One of them who is in my parade has already made a confessional statement.”