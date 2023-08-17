Plateau: Police arrest 8 suspects in connection with Mangu attacks

By Marie-Therese Nanlong, Jos

The Plateau State Police Command has arrested eight persons in connection with the recent killing of people in the Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State

The command appealed to citizens to continue to support the command with credible information which would lead to the reduction of crime rate in the state to the barest minimum.

The Commissioner of Police, Mr. Julius Alawari, who paraded some of the suspects at the Police Headquarters in Jos, yesterday, pledged commitment to work in collaboration with other security agencies to deal decisively with criminal elements as he advised them to relocate from the state.

Commending his men, he also warned those who were associated with corruption and other unprofessional conducts to turn a new leaf as his administration would not condone any shameful conduct, which negates the Police Act and Regulation, 2020 (as amended).

He said: “I wish to express my gratitude to God Almighty and the acting Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, who found me worthy of deployment to this great state, and a home of peace and tourism, which some disgruntled elements are trying so hard to christen ‘Home of Wars and Woes’. I wish to simply advise them to relocate from the state or be ready to face the full weight of the law when apprehended.

“I assure criminals that the Plateau State Police workforce under my administration will not rest until it fishes out and deals severely with them by the laws of the land.

“To my officers and men of this great command, I have heard about your remarkable commitment and how you have always fought tooth and nail to ensure that Plateau State remains safe and peaceful for all to thrive. I implore you to sustain the tempo and brace up for the task ahead.

“Notwithstanding, officers who are associated with corruption and other unprofessional conducts should turn a new leaf as this administration will not condone such shameful conduct which negates Section 4 of the Police Act and Regulation, 2020 (as amended).”

On the arrest of the suspects, he stated: “You will recall that some time ago when Mangu was attacked, the command arrested two suspects, which also led to the arrest of six more suspects, making a total number of eight suspects. One of them who is in my parade has already made a confessional statement.”