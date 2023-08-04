Plateau: PDP group commends Mutfwang on appointments

Gov. Mutfwang

….Chides those blackmailing him on religious ground

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

A Plateau State People’s Democratic Party, PDP group, PDP Muslim Vanguard has commended the State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, for appointing competent individuals to assist him in driving the process of governance in the State as well as being an advocate of inclusiveness, carrying citizens along irrespective of tribal and religious differences.

The group maintained that as Muslims who have been a part of Governor Mutfwang’s political journey for over a decade, they have attested that he is a man of peaceful disposition and always tolerant of other people’s views, opinions, and beliefs and chided people who hid under the guise of religion to embark on “a campaign of calumny, mischief, deceit, blackmail, and falsehood to discredit the Governor.”

In a statement issued in Jos and signed by Isa Musa Kwarshak, Chairman and Imamudeen Wase, Secretary, the group stressed, “The fifth columnists and detractors engaged in deceitfulness and falsehood against Governor Mutfwang for using Islam to achieve their goals should be ashamed.”

According to the duo, “As conscious citizens of Plateau State and Muslim members of our great party, PDP, we are committed to sustainable peace and responsible leadership that will positively impact all citizens, irrespective of tribal, religious, and political affiliations. We wish to sincerely appreciate our Governor, Barr Caleb Mutfwang, for appointing competent individuals to assist him in driving the wheels of leadership in the State to enviable heights.

“With good knowledge of the sound track records of the appointees, we are confident that they will live up to expectations and deliver in their respective areas of responsibility, making Plateau State great again. As Muslims who have been a part of Governor Mutfwang’s political journey for over a decade, we make bold to say that he is a man of peaceful disposition and always tolerant of other people’s views, opinions, and beliefs. He is an advocate of inclusiveness, carrying everyone along irrespective of tribal and religious differences in his administration.

“During his stint as Council Chairman of Mangu LGA, Governor Mutfwang embraced the Muslim Ummah by giving them key appointments in his administration and offering them the highest number of Hajj slots, more than any time in history. Therefore, it was not surprising that despite all odds, Governor Mutfwang was able to win the election in Mangu Ward 1 and put in a very good performance in the 6 Federal Wards of Pyam Chiefdom. These areas were considered no-go areas for the PDP during the Governorship election because of the high number of Muslims in these Wards. This feat was achieved because of the trust, belief, and confidence that the Muslim Ummah of Mangu LGA reposed in him.

“We have watched with shock, disbelief, and utter shame as some groups unknown to the PDP in Plateau State and individuals hiding under the guise of religion, embarked on a campaign of calumny, mischief, deceit, blackmail, and falsehood to discredit Governor Mutfwang’s positive start to his well-focused and people-oriented administration. It is a fact that no administration has ever made all appointments in one day, week, month, or year. Appointments are a gradual process in governance and the Mutfwang administration is no exception to this reality. It is pertinent to state that none of these faceless groups and individuals hiding under Islam to blackmail Governor Mutfwang belongs to the PDP in Plateau State.”

They added that “They may be Muslims but belong to opposition parties who did not vote for Governor Mutfwang. Out of frustration, they have offered themselves as willing tools for brazen lies, deception, mischief, and destabilization. As Muslims genuinely committed to the PDP who worked for the victory of Governor Mutfwang and the PDP in Plateau State, we wish to state categorically and emphatically that we are very happy and comfortable with the appointments made so far by Governor Caleb Mutfwang concerning the Muslim Ummah. These appointments consist of three members of the State Executive Council, two LGC Chairmen, and one Assistant General Manager.

“Unfortunately, some people who rejected Governor Caleb Mutfwang because of religious sentiments have turned around using religion to blackmail him. They should instead appreciate him for his magnanimity in appointing three Muslims as Commissioners considering the level of hate they displayed against him and his party (PDP) in the build-up to the 2023 Governorship election.”