Plateau NLC, TUC join nationwide protest

By Marie-Therese Nanlong, Jos

The organized Labour in Plateau State on Wednesday joined their counterparts nationwide to kick against the anti-people policies of the federal government as they engaged in a peaceful protest which commenced at Secretariat Junction and later proceeded to the State Secretariat gate.

The unionists from the NLC and TUC came out in their numbers for the protest led by the State NLC Chairman, Comrade Eugine Manji, Comrade Steve Aluko of the Civil Liberty Organisation (CLO) and other Labour leaders.

Addressing the unionists, Manji said, “We are out to demonstrate that Plateau workers and citizen are part of this protest to reject the anti-poor policies of this administration. And we are here to say capital no to the fuel subsidy removal. We are here today on a protest embarked upon by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC), ASSU Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) Student Union Government bodies of various Institutions in Plateau State are in this protest.

“The protest is because of the poor policies of the government what we are facing and what we are going to face in the future nobody can understand. Now September is close by and I wonder how parents are going to pay the school fees of their children, it is a part of the danger of what we are facing. The increase in pump price is another part of it, when we were talking, people thought we are antagonizing government. Shortly before you know we were at N537 and with a skyrocketed move to N617.

“The economy is driven by foreign policies and we have advised the government to look into this by putting measures before the removal of subsidy because this is the consequences we were talking about. What we are saying is that while you remove the subsidy, fix our refineries and refine our petrol and ensure everything is sold in Nigeria naira and kobo, once you buy today you will be rest assured of what price you are going to buy tomorrow.

“Because you take the crude oil and refine it in the international market, bringing it and selling it in hard currencies. Today the transportation is zero, insecurity in the country you can’t quantify it, we want to put a stop to that, our government should hear the cry of Nigerians we elected them.”

Steve Aluko added, “Nigerians should not wait for NLC to defend their rights. We should break this issue of conspiracy of silence on issues that directly affect you. Nigerians should stop this sentiment of ethnicity and regionalism because issues of governance affect all of us. Let Nigeria come out en mass and say no to anti-people’s policies. This government has overtasked the poor people of this nation, we should unanimously reject this.”

The TUC Chairman, Comrade Kenneth Shamma stated, “This is the first time in the history of Unionism where Labour was able to put a chatter of demands with solutions attached to it and we sent our demands to government and we ask them because we gave them a practical and holistic approach in which they can be able to fix these things. When this rally gets to protest the government will feel the heat.

“We say let the poor breathe, how do we go about that? We have very simple template for them to follow it because we know this system and understand the system. The sector I’m coming from is the most hit by these policies but they are going behind criticizing this template. The government went behind to obtain Court injunction restraining Labour from going on strike.

“And we say no problem, we are not going on strike but let everybody who feels he is being suffocated by the policies of the government that want to breath should come out let us protest, is not about NLC or TUC but about Nigerians, let us breath and breath together, this is our country.”

However, the State Police Commissioner, Bartholomew Onyeka led his men to monitor the protest as he cautioned the protesters to remain peaceful.

Meanwhile, government offices were under locks and keys.