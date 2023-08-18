Plateau govt tasks appointees to reduce wastage; improve funding for projects

Gov. Mutfwang

By Marie-Therese Nanlong, Jos

The Plateau State government has tasked all appointees to improve funding to meet the demands of the State by exploring alternative sources of funding, reducing the cost of governance and improving the revenue generation in the State for effective project funding.

The Secretary to the State Government, Samuel Jatau made the position known while briefing journalists at the end of a week-long retreat and onboarding of the Executive arm of government organized by the State government Exco members, Permanent Secretaries and other political appointees held at the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies, NIPSS, Kuru, Jos.

The retreat had in attendance the State Governor, Caleb Muftwang, his Deputy, Josephine Piyo, all Commissioners, Heads of Boards, Agencies, Commissions, Parastatals and the State Political Party and Resource Persons and Facilitators were drawn from various fields of human endeavour to address, inspire and challenge the participants to develop the right mindsets, attitudes and work as a team for the collective good of the State and its citizens.

Reading the resolutions reached at the end of the event as captured in a communique, Jatau said, “At the end of the retreat and on-boarding of the Executive Arm of government, participants resolved to: “Embrace the Government’s vision and mission encapsulated in the three priorities with 10 thematic and 28 sub-thematic areas and collectively, collaboratively and assiduously work towards building a united Plateau in line with the goals and objectives of “The Time is Now” mantra.

“Improve funding to meet the goals of the State by exploring alternative sources of funding, reducing the cost of governance and improving revenue generation for effective project funding; foster good governance through the adoption and implementation of people-oriented policies, blocking loopholes, reducing wastage and adopting cost-effective, transparent and accountable processes as well as embracing e-governance;

“Practice inclusivity and mainstream gender in all policies and programs of Government; rise above the years of socio-economic, political and security struggles, build on the legacies of its founding fathers and attain a clear identity, freedom and preserve its heritage; cascade the training to other officials of Government/Civil Servants to ensure a holistic comprehension of the ‘The Time is Now mantra.

“Enforce the ban on the collection of illegal taxes and mounting of illegal roadblocks; settle down to the business of giving good governance to the people of Plateau State. The time is now to begin to prepare for life after office, and practice sound lifestyles that birth productivity and effectiveness in both the workplace and private lives.”

Earlier, the State Deputy Governor, Mrs. Josephine Piyo who declared the event closed on behalf of her principal, Governor Mutfwang charged the participants to deliver effective service to the people of the State in line with the mission and vision of the administration and urged the officials to see their appointment as an act of service to God and humanity, charging them to put in hard work and dedication in the discharge of their duties.