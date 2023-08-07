Plateau: Five killed in fresh incident in Mangu

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Armed men in the early hours of Monday, killed four people in the Nchya community, Mangu District of Mangu Local Government in Plateau State as a stray bullet fired on the same day by a security personnel gunned down one other at the Gindiri junction of the local government area.

This brings to five the number of people killed. The Nchya community is about three kilometres from Mangu town, it was gathered that some gunshots were initially heard in the community at about 10 pm on Sunday until the tragedy happened at about 1 am on Monday. Among the four killed were a couple, Mr. and Mrs. Patrick as well as two children of a cleric identified as Rev. Sati Auta.

A resident, Nandi Nanribet confirmed that community members moved the corpses in a pickup van to Mangu town and this led to a protest in Mangu town although there was calm at the time of this report.

The State Police spokesman DSP Alfred Alabo and the Transition Committee Chairman of the LGA, Markus Artu did not confirm the development as both didn’t pick up their calls at the time of the report but the spokesman of Operation Safe Haven, OpSH Captain James Oya explained what happened.

According to him, “The issue is an assassination, it is not the whole village that was attacked. The people went specifically to a particular house, shot and killed a man and his wife and I think one of their children. Our men responded swiftly but unfortunately, they were unable to stop the situation, some arrests were made in connection with the incident.

“There was a protest this morning but it was not in line with the incident that happened. They said some of their youths were arrested but we brought them to check the guard room if any of their men were there but none were there. Someone came up with the lies. When they were protesting… The soldiers shot in the air to disperse the protesters but unfortunately, a stray bullet hit one of the protesters and he died.”