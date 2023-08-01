Plateau Assembly screens, confirms 19 commissioner nominees

Plateau State House of Assembly screened and confirmed 19 nominees as commissioners in the state on Tuesday.

Gov. Caleb Mutfwang sent the names of the nominees to the Assembly last Thursday.

Four of the 19 commissioner-designates are women.

Each of the 17 council areas in the state got a commissioner-designate while Jos North, Pankshin and Qua’an Pan council areas got two each.

The nominees were screened on their credentials and areas of specialisation.

Some of the commissioner-designates assured the lawmakers of their preparedness and commitment to give their best for the growth and development of Plateau.

Speaker of the House, Mr Moses Sule consequently directed the Clerk of the Assembly, Mr Ponven Wuyep to communicate to the governor on the successful confirmation of the commissioners as requested. (NAN)