Plateau: 21 killed in fresh attacks in two communities 

Mutfwang, BYM, Media Network call for calm

By Marie-Therese Nanlong, Jos

21 people have been confirmed killed in two communities, Batin and Rayogot in the Heipang district, Barkin Ladi local government area of Plateau State. While 17 people including a family were killed in Batin, four were killed in Rayogot and seven others sustained different degrees of injuries.

The spokesman of the Police, DSP Alfred Alabo and that of Operation Safe Haven, OpSH, Captain James Oya didn’t confirm the incident as both did not pick up their calls at the time of the report but the State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang and the leadership of the Berom Youth Moulders Movement, BYM confirmed it.

The Governor in a statement by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Gyang Bere, expressed sadness as he said, “Governor Mutfwang, is deeply saddened by the bloody attack that claimed several lives in the Heipang community of Barkin-Ladi Local Government Area. He also strongly condemns the recent attacks in some villages in Mangu Local Government Area where more lives were lost.

“The Governor appeals to security agencies to redouble their efforts and put an end to the senseless killings of innocent people in the rural communities of Mangu and Barkin-Ladi. He emphasized the importance of peace and unity among all citizens, regardless of faith or ethnicity, for the development and growth of the state and expressed his sympathy to the affected communities and families of the deceased, assuring them of the government’s commitment to addressing the issues.”

However, Rwang Tengwong, the National Publicity Secretary of BYM, the Youth wing of the Berom youths explained how the incident occurred.

According to him, “21 persons have been killed in an attack in two different villages in Heipang Community by Fulani militia. The attackers came around 1:26 am killed 17 Persons in Batin of Heipang town, four persons were killed in Rayogot and seven persons sustained injuries.

“After attacking Heipang town, on sighting the attackers, vigilante members from Rayogot who were on alert tried to stop them but in the process, four persons were killed. The incident ought to have ordinarily been averted going by the security alerts given out to all relevant bodies including OpSH, but the attacks were still carried out. Before the attack, there was a robbery incident along Heipang Highway, one person was killed, and one other was injured.

“The identity of the criminals was not yet ascertained by all including Security agents, but the entire District has been subjected to impending attacks, which true to fact, was carried out with little or no response to avert it… The BYM hereby call on our people to remain calm but under intense vigilance as well as explore all legal means to protect themselves.”

Meanwhile, the Plateau Peace Media Network in a statement signed by Matthew Tegha, its Coordinator condemned the development.

Tegha said, “The Plateau Peace Media Network strongly condemns the heinous attack that took place in communities within the Barkin Ladi local government area of Plateau State. This act of violence resulting in the loss of 21 innocent lives and leaving other individuals critically injured is a grave affront to the values of peace, unity, and harmony that our beloved state stands for.

“We express our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and stand in solidarity with the affected communities during this period of profound grief. Such senseless acts of violence have no place in our society and must be met with the strongest condemnation. The Plateau Peace Media Network calls upon all residents of Plateau State to remain calm and resolute. We urge everyone to refrain from taking any actions that may escalate tensions further. Let us unite as a community and channel our energies towards supporting the victims’ families and assisting the injured on their path to recovery.

“We implore the relevant authorities to take swift and decisive action to ensure the safety and security of our citizens. A comprehensive and robust security strategy must be put in place to prevent such tragic events from recurring. We call on law enforcement agencies to intensify efforts in investigating these attacks, bringing the perpetrators to justice, and preventing any future acts of violence. The Plateau Peace Media Network advocates for enduring peace, dialogue, and understanding among all residents of our great State. Let us remember that unity is our strength, and by working together, we can overcome the challenges that threaten our peace and stability.”