Pioneer PSC Chairman, Okeke commends Arase on transformation of Commission

**Urges FG to Assist the Agency Offset mounting debts of unpaid allowances owed staff.

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja.

The pioneer Chairman of the Police Service Commission , Chief Simeon Okeke on Wednesday, August 16th 2023, visited the Corporate Headquarters of the Commission in Jabi, Abuja and declared that the current Chairman, retired IGP, Dr. Solomon Arase has made a huge success of his pioneering work in the Commission.

Chief Okeke who was fascinated with the total turn around of the Commission, pleaded with the Federal Government to assist the new Chairman offset mounting debts currently facing the Commission in the form of unpaid allowances due the staff in the course of their official duties for several years before his assumption of duty.

He noted that the little assistance from Government will motivate the staff to greater commitment to duty and ensure that Dr. Arase succeeds in his missionary duty in the Commission.

A statement by tcommission said Chief Okeke who paid an unscheduled courtesy visit on Dr. Arase noted that said he was impressed with what he saw of the Commission’s Corporate Headquarters;

“It is more of a pioneering work with what Arase is making of the Commission, doing it with zeal and persuasion to succeed and overcome which I know of him as a Police Officer.

“He has all the ingredients to overcome and his entry into this Office must have been a big obstacle but he has conquered” he noted.

Chief Okeke added that Arase has made a success of his stewardship in the Commission, stressing that he was happy to see the staff in their offices and not as tenants.

He called on the Staff and new members when they are appointed, to join hands with the Chairman to regain the pride of the Commission.