PIA: Delta Commissioner urges protesting communities to dialogue over implementation

says shutdown of operations not an option

The Delta State Commissioner for Oil and Gas, Olorogun Vincent Oyibode has called on the protesting host communities to Otumara flowstation in Warri South West Local Government Area, not to shutdown the operations of Shell Petroleum Development Commission (SPDC) but engage in a friendly dialogue with the multi-national oil firm as regarding the naming of the Board of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA).

Oyibode, made the appeal on Saturday in Warri, while briefing newsmen on the outcome of his visit to Otumara flowstation and host communities.

” The management team, Ministry of Oil and Gas visited the protestants at the Otumara community where the flowstation is sited. We held discussion with leaders who expressed their concerns. We also advised that the ” Internal wrangling” within critical stakeholders over the name for the HCDT should not lead to shutting down of Otumara flowstation and SPDC’s operations.”

The Commissioner emphasized that the Delta State Government ably led by His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, Executive Governor of Delta State was determined to providing enabling environment for IOCs and investors in Delta State.

He said, ” The disagreement between the host communities to Otumara flowstation and SPDC which has to do with setting up an Host Community Development Trust (HCDT), is a matter that can be resolved amicably. The Delta State Government is on top of the issue. We appeal to the host communities of Ugborodo, Ugboegungun and Deghele not to shutdown the operations at Otumara flowstation, while the negotiations continue for a win-win resolution.”

Oyibode further noted that Governor Sheriff Oborevwori was committed to fulfilling the pledge to restore the lost glory of Warri, the industrial hub to sustain an enabling environment that will attract investors, boost the economy of state and as well create jobs for the youths.

He said, ” The 20,000 barrels per day SPDC facility in Otumara is of great economic importance to the Federal and Delta State Government. The State Government will continue to intervene when necessary, however, we implore the host communities and SPDC to explore the benefit of dialogue in resolving the disagreement.”

” My team visited the communities and discussed extensively with stakeholders and leaders. I am going to brief His Excellency, the Governor when he returns from oversea on my fact finding mission to the communities.”