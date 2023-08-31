PIA: Crisis looms in Oil and Gas host communities over non – remittance of 3% OPEX by IOCs

…As Host Communities tackle oil companies over refusal to pay 3% operating cost

…Push for revocation of licenses for violation of the Nigerian law, call on NUPRC to enforce compliance

By Henry Umoru

THERE are strong indications that crisis looms in the Oil and Gas Producing Host Communities over non – remittance of 3% annual operational expenditure (OPEX) to affected communities by International Oil Companies ( IOCs) in line with the act.

This development is coming two years after the enactment of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) 2021, just the host communities (HOSTCOM) producing oil and gas have condemned in very strong terms, the deliberate violation of the Act by oil companies operating in their area who have refused to remmit the 3% operating cost.

Recall that Section 257 ( 2) of the Petroleum Industry Act which came into effect in August 2021, stipulates that Oil and Gas Companies, should remit 3% of their annual operational expenditure to affected host communities .

Addressing Journalists yesterday in Abuja on the imminent crisis , the National President of Host Communities of Nigeria producing Oil and Gas , Dr Benjamin Tamaranebi who noted that two years after the provision of the law , none of the Oil Producing Companies has complied with it , said that the action of the IOCs was unacceptable and precursor to crisis in the affected communities .

Tamaranebi who was joined at the press conference by other stakeholders from the Host Communities , called on the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission ( NUPRC) to do the needful against the defaulting oil companies in line with relevant provisions of the PIA, just as they declared that each of the defaulting oil companies has penalty of $1,825million to pay on the rate of $2,500 per day as stipulated by PIA .

Tamaranebi said, ” We call on all meaningful stakeholders to join hands with the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) to facilitate the speedy implementation of the 3% OPEX which is overdue by the settlors.

” In fact, we call on the NUPRC to list out all the settlors who have refused to comply with the PIA 2021 or else we will have no choice than to escalate the issue of noncompliance to section 234 of the PIA 2021 and the Host Communities Development Regulation No 114 of 2022 to the President who is the Federal Minister of Petroleum Resources for the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) and the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) to invoke the revocation of their licenses for violating the extant regulatory Laws of Nigeria and protocols of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) Clean Development Mechanism (CDM) green house gas (ghg).

” The 3% is needed by the various host communities since all the former MoUs they had with the oil companies , have been set aside by the provisions of the PIA .

” Stakeholders across the affected host communities have been trying their best to maintain peace which however may be jeopardized with continued violation of the 3% remittance by IOCs.”

According to him, the required Host Communities Development Trusts ( HCDTs) for management of the 3% remittance , have been set up by 84 out of the 135 Communities .

On the issue of oil theft and pipeline vandalism, one of the stakeholders , Engineer George Bucknor who called on government to widen the scope of community oriented approach by engaging more of the locals , on pipeline and oil installations protection, said, “The Tompolo example has given the desired results , more of such , should be done by government.”