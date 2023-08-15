Photos: Wike meets Ganduje in Abuja

The immediate former governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike, has met with the new national chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Abdullahi Ganduje.
Wike, who is now a minister-designate, was received by Ganduje at his residence in Abuja on Tuesday.
The ruling party in a post on its official X handle, said Wike’s visit to the APC national chairman was to congratulate him on his election to the position.
It stated, “Former governor of Rivers state and a minister-designate, HE. Nyesom Wike, paid a congratulatory visit to the national chairman, HE. Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje at his residence in Abuja.”
Recall that Ganduje was elected as the party’s national chairman while Ajibola Basiru, former senate spokesperson, became the APC national secretary about two weeks ago.
They were elected after the ouster of Abdullahi Adamu and Iyiola Omisore as chairman and secretary, respectively.
