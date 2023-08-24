[Photos] Troops destroy massive illegal refinery in Delta

By Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

Troops of the 6 Division Nigerian Army have destroyed 8 active ovens used for illegal refining of stolen crude oil, 14 storage reservoirs containing stolen crude oil estimated at 200,000 litres and 90,000 litres of locally refined Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) in Delta state.

A statement by the Director of Army Public Relations, Brig Gen Onyema Nwachukwu said the Illegal refining site was destroyed in line with extant guidelines of Operation Delta Safe.

While noting that the oil thieves fled the scene, on sighting the advancement of troops, Nwachukwu said the investigation is ongoing to arrest the fleeing criminals.

He said, “On 23 August 2023, troops conducting anti-oil theft operations, responding to actionable intelligence swooped on an illegal oil refinery site in the general area of Ogbokoko and Atu in Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State.

“During the operations troops destroyed 8 active Ovens used for illegal refining of stolen crude oil, 14 storage reservoirs containing stolen crude oil estimated at 200,000 litres and 90,000 litres of locally refined Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) in Delta state.

“Members of the public are please implored to report any suspected act of sabotage or criminality to security agencies to enhance ongoing operations to curb economic sabotage in the country.

“Nigerian Army will continued to crack down on saboteurs of Nigeria’s oil sector in South South Nigeria”, he said.