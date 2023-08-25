Photos: Tears as Nigerian military buries 20 soldiers killed in Niger

The Nigerian Army has commenced the burial of not fewer than 20 officers and soldiers who were killed in action by terrorists in Niger State.

The military had last week revealed that 36 personnel were slain during an ambush by the terrorists at Zungeru-Tegina road and the subsequent jet crash that happened in Chukuba area of Shiroro, all in Niger State.

Reports emerging from the burial disclosed that the Minister of Defence, Abubakar Badaru and his counterpart for State, Bello Matawalle as well as the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Christopher Musa, present at the burial.

Other dignitaries include the Deputy Governor of Niger State, Yakubu Garba; the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja; Chief of Naval Staff, Emmanuel Ogalla; families and relatives of fallen heroes; among others.