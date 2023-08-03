Photos: Super Falcons return to training ahead of England clash

By Ayobami Okerinde

Super Falcons returned to training on Thursday ahead of their round of 16 clash against the Lionesses of England.

The Randy Waldrum-led side had a two-day break for ‘sightseeing’ in Brisbane as part of their recovery routine following a goalless draw against the Republic of Ireland on Monday.

🇳🇬Back To Work! 💪👊



We returned to training at Lion FC ground ahead of Round of 16 clash with England 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 in the #FIFAWWC on Monday #NGA #SoarSuperFalcons pic.twitter.com/Aq0RYINdzp — NGSuper_Falcons (@NGSuper_Falcons) August 3, 2023

The draw ensured that nine-time African champions became the first African team to qualify for the round of 16 as they finished runners-up in Group B of the competition.

Falcons avoided defeat in all three group-stage matches for the first time in history, with a win and two draws.

Their attention are now fixed on the game against England which is expected to be a tough test for the Africans who will be aiming to cause an upset and advance to the quarter-final.

The game is slated for Monday, August 7th, 2023 at 8.30 am in Brisbane, Australia.