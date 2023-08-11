Photos: Rihanna rocks glammed Rolex King Midas, reveals pregnancy at Met Gala

Rihanna and The Weeknd are fuelling the bling watch trend: from RiRi’s iced-out Rolex to The Weeknd’s ‘ladies’ Piaget and Michelle Yeoh repping Richard Mille.

RiRi wore a glammed Rolex King Midas at her pregnancy reveal, while Michelle Yeoh rocked a diamond-encrusted Richard Mille at this year’s Met Gala.

Singer The Weeknd, also paired his Loewe tuxedo with a Piaget Limelight high jewellery “ladies” watch to the premiere of his controversial series The Idol at Cannes earlier this year.

In similar vein, Jay-Z, Cristiano Ronaldo and Floyd Mayweather are also fuelling the trend of the ostentatious watchmakers like Hublot and Jacob & Co, whose multimillion-dollar timepieces.

Rihanna, queen of the blinged-out watch for proof, made a bold statement with her customised iced-out Rolex King Midas, worn when announcing her pregnancy in that paparazzi photo shoot, to the 47mm diamond-encrusted Jacob & Co timepiece she wore as a choker on the front row at Pharrell Williams’ debut for Louis Vuitton in June.

Other recent fans of a statement watch include Michelle Yeoh, a long-time ambassador for Richard Mille, who wore a striking diamond “snow set” watch on a black strap to this year’s Met Gala.