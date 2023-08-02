Photos: Protesting NLC, TUC members ground major roads in Port Harcourt-Aba, Ibadan

By Davies Iheamnachor & Adeola Badru

Members of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, and Trade Union Congress, TUC, in Rivers State have begun the protest declared by the national bodies.

The hundreds of workers this morning came out en masse, taking over the major Port Harcourt-Aba Expressway in the protest over the removal of fuel subsidy.

Also in Ibadan, Oyo State capital, protesters were out, amidst tight security.

Meanwhile, as organised labour officially embarked on the protests across the country with the hashtag #letthepoorbreath, they have lamented that the palliatives rolled out by President Bola Tinubu in his nationwide broadcast on Monday night, were not enough to cushion the effect of Nigerians’ sufferings.