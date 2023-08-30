Photos: Oba of Benin visits Buhari in Daura

The Oba Of Benin, Ewuare II, on Tuesday visited former President Muhammadu Buhari at his hometown in Daura, Katsina State.
Photos from the visit were shared by Buhari’s media aide, Bashir Ahmad, in an X post, late Tuesday.
August 30, 2023
The Oba Of Benin, Ewuare II, on Tuesday visited former President Muhammadu Buhari at his hometown in Daura, Katsina State.
Photos from the visit were shared by Buhari’s media aide, Bashir Ahmad, in an X post, late Tuesday.
Disclaimer
Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of Vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.