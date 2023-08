The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), has commenced the nationwide protest against fuel subsidy removal by the President Bola Tinubu-led government.

The protests denouncing deteriorating condition of Nigerians over resultant increment in fuel prices are ongoing in multiple states, including Lagos, Kano, Delta, Osun, Kaduna among several others.

NLC protests against, fuel subsidy removal, economic hardship in Abuja

Ongoing protest against economic hardship in Osun



Ongoing protest against economic hardship in Osun

Credit: Shina Abubakar

