Photos: Meghan Markle steps out in camel coat in California with mysterious patch  

Meghan Markle wore over $5,000 worth of unseasonably warm-looking designer duds in sunny Montecito, Calif, Thursday — as a mysterious blue and white circular patch was seen on her wrist.

Despite 70-degree weather, the Duchess of Sussex donned a camel-colored $1,625 Max Mara Raspoli Coat — which is no longer available for purchase — a blue-and-tan printed $1,225 cashmere Hermès Rayures D’Ete Shawl and white pants, according to pictures obtained by Page Six.

She accessorized her cozy look with black-and-tan Chanel slingbacks, worth an estimated $1,150, a $450 Givenchy belt and a white $1,650 Goyard tote.

Markle, 42, was seen walking through a parking lot with an apparent bodyguard close by.