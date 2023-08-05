Photos: Meghan Markle adorns striped tube dress with Prince Harry on pre-birthday date

In an early start on her 42nd birthday celebrations on Wednesday, Meghan Markle adorned a bold black-and-white striped dress as she enjoyed a dinner date with Prince Harry in Montecito.

The Duchess of Sussex, who marked her birthday on August 4, looked in high spirits as she wore a Posse tube dress ($240) with wide stripes for a visit to celeb fave restaurant Tre Lune.

Markle paired her strapless style with black Emme Parsons sandals ($425) and Tabayer earrings ($3,900) crafted from 18k yellow gold, carrying a beaded brown Cult Gaia clutch ($428), according to Page Six.

She wore her hair in a pulled-back style with loose tendrils framing her face, wearing a stack of gold bracelets and her go-to Cartier tank watch that once belonged to Princess Diana.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry looked sharp in a pale blue linen shirt and white trousers as he celebrated his wife’s big day.