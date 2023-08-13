Photos: Jamie Foxx steps out in public for first time since ‘antisemitic’ apology post

Jamie Foxx made a special outing in Los Angeles for the first time since he issued a public apology over an “antisemitic” controversial post.

According to a report in PageSix, the “They Cloned Tyrone” star, 55, was photographed with his ex Kristin Grannis as they ran errands on Thursday.

Foxx wore a black Amiri long-sleeved shirt, black pants and a pair of white sneakers for the outing.

Meanwhile, Grannis — who is mom to the Oscar winner’s youngest daughter Annalise, 14 — wore an orange hoodie and sweatpants.

The sighting is the first time paparazzi has snapped Foxx since his Instagram post about Jesus created an uproar online last week.

The since-deleted post read, “They killed this dude named Jesus … What do you think they’ll do to you?! #fakefriends #fakelove.”

Many, including Jennifer Aniston, “liked” the message. However, the “Friends” alum, 54, later denied that she supported the post.

“This really makes me sick,” she wrote via her Instagram Story on Aug. 4. “I did not ‘like’ this post on purpose or by accident.”

Aniston then further clarified, “And more importantly, I want to be clear to my friends and anyone hurt by this showing up in their feeds — I do NOT support any form of antisemitism. And I truly don’t tolerate HATE of any kind. Period.”