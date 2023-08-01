Home » News » Photos: Helicopter crashes into building in Lagos
August 1, 2023

Photos: Helicopter crashes into building in Lagos

Pandemonium broke out at Oba Akran Ikeja area of Lagos State, as yet to be identified helicopter crashed into a building, and burst into flames.

According to eyewitness, the incident happened at about 3.30pm.

