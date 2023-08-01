Photo: Tinubu arrives Cotonou for 63rd independence anniversary of Benin Republic

President Bola Tinubu, has arrived in Cotonou, the capital city of Benin Republic to attend the country’s 63rd Independence anniversary.

The President is attending the independence anniversary of the West African nation as the special guest of honour.

Tinubu was received at Cardinal Bernadin Gantin Gadjehoun international airport Cotonou by Benin Republic’s Senior Coordinating Minister, Bio Tchane, and that of Foreign Affairs, Olusegun Adjadi at 09:22 GMT.

Cotonou, the capital city was wearing a new look, with the country’s flag displayed round the city and security personnel patrolling.

There is general excitement among citizens of the country as they mark the National Day.

The event takes place on Tuesday, at the Amazone square, Cotonou.

At the end of the Independence Day celebration, President Talon and his guest will have lunch at the presidential palace, Cotonou before President Tinubu moves to the airport to meet with a selected group of Nigerians residing in Benin Republic.

President Tinubu is expected to depart for Nigeria later after the session.