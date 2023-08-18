PFN to Tinubu: Nigerians in pains, traumatised

By Laolu Elijah

THE Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, PFN, yesterday, urged President Bola Tinubu to relieve Nigerians of pains inflicted by the past administration lamenting that people are already traumatized.

PFN President, Bishop Francis Oke said this during a three-day retreat organized by the national leadership of the Pentecostal fellowship.

While he commended President Tinubu for the spread of political offices, Bishop Oke said it’s a clear departure from the lopsided appointments by the immediate past administration.

The PFN boss said: “Nigerians are already traumatized. The trauma was inflicted on them by the immediate past administration. I will advise President Tinubu to relieve Nigerians of their pains. He should fight their battles and not fight them. Now that election is over, he should try to bring everyone together and not fight any perceived political opponents.

“President Tinubu should know that Nigerians are in pain. For the past eight years, it has been very traumatic for Nigerians. They have suffered all manners of evil ranging from kidnapping, and terrorism to the killing of innocent people. Relieve Nigerians of their trauma and pains, don’t add to it.”

“Nigerians are fighting various kinds of war. We are fighting an economic war and a war of survival. Tinubu should not mark any group of people as a target. If you treat them well they will serve you well.”

On the high cost of living, Bishop Oke urged the President not to exclude any group based on ethnic or other considerations saying “Bring everyone together so that we can have lasting peace.”