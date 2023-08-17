PFA Award: Man City, Arsenal players dominate nominees list [See Full List]

The Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA) has unveiled its nominees for the Players’ Player of the Year and Young Player of the Year, with Manchester City and Arsenal players dominating the list.

Erling Haaland, Kevin De Bruyne, and John Stones are Man City’s representatives, while Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard make the list for the Gunners.

The Young Player of the Year nominees were also released, including Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli, while Erling Haaland also makes the list.

See full list:

Players’ Player of the Year nominees

Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City), Erling Haaland (Manchester City), John Stones (Manchester City), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Martin Odegaard (Arsenal), Harry Kane (Tottenham)

Young Player of the Year nominees

Erling Haaland (Manchester City), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Moises Caicedo (Brighton), Evan Ferguson (Brighton), Jacob Ramsey (Aston Villa), Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal)