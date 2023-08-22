Petrol subsidy palliatives: PDP accuses Gov Alia of non-disclosure

Gov. Alia

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue state, Tuesday disclosed that the state government has received N2 billion from the Federal Government as part of the N5 billion petrol subsidy removal palliative due the state.

The Governor made the disclosure in Makurdi while flagging off the distribution of the National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, relief materials, under the Special National Economic and Livelihood Emergency Intervention, SNELEI, to households affected by the 2022 flood disaster in the state.

The Governor made the clarification following the concern raised by the Benue state Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, over the allegation of non-disclosure leveled against the government.

The PDP in a statement issued in Makurdi by the State Publicity Secretary, Bemgba Iortyom had stated that “Benue State PDP and indeed the people find as worrisome the continuing silence by Governor Alia over the package sent to the state which we understand consists in trucks of food items and N5 billion, same as was given to each of the 36 states of the federation.

“It is a widely known fact that many other state governments across the country have since distributed the palliatives to their people, with some even augmenting the package from their own resources, yet in Benue State, Governor Alia has not uttered a word regarding the matter.

“This raises serious concerns for us as a party, more so given the governor’s track record as a man most uncomfortable with the demands for transparency and accountability in the handling of public resources.

“Questions already agitating the populace in the state include; has Governor Alia received Benue’s share of the palliatives or not? If he has received the packages, how does he intend to share same out? Who are his target beneficiaries and what are they likely to get?

“PDP calls on Governor Hyacinth Alia to, without further waste of time, come out from his cocoon of silence and secrecy over the palliatives and shed light on the matter.

“Continued silence by the governor and the concomitant delay in the distribution of the palliatives amounts to aggravating the sufferings of the intended beneficiaries, in the reality that ‘Benefits delayed are benefits denied’.

“PDP further urges Governor Alia to resist any temptation or pressure from his cronies to play politics with the palliatives, and he should ensure in the most transparent manner that the packages reach the suffering and vulnerable people of Benue State for whom they are meant.”

In what appeared a direct response to the PDP, the Governor stated that the government had put in place modalities for the disbursement of the N5 billion and five trucks of rice alloted the state by the Federal Government.

He said, the state government would deploy part of the funds for the registration of the WAEC and NECO examinations for graduating students in all government-approved secondary schools in the state for the 2023/2024 academic year.

The Governor also stated that the government would provide intensive computer and ICT training for 2,000 youth of the state to enable them acquire jobs within and outside the state; while grants would be provided to 5,000 women in the state based on the revised social register of the women cooperatives.

He disclosed that the government intended to purchase 100 Hummer buses for the state-owned transport company as well as shuttle buses in the three major towns of Makurdi, Gboko, and Otukpo to ease movement within the towns.

He explained that the government also intended to pay one-month pension arrears to state and local government retirees as well as provide bags of rice to be distributed in each of the 23 LGAs of the state among others.