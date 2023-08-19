Peter Obi commiserates with Wizkid over mother’s death

By Adegboyega Adeleye

The presidential candidate of Labour Party, LP, Peter Obi, has commiserated with Afrobeats superstar, Wizkid over the passing of his mother.

Recall that the Grammy award-winning artiste lost his mother, Jane Dolapo Balogun, to the cold hands of death in the early hours of Friday in London.

The labour party flagbearer expressed his condolences in a statement via his verified Twitter handle on Saturday.

Obi stated, “On behalf of the OBIdient family, I sincerely commiserate with Mr Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, (Wizkid), who reportedly lost his beloved mother. The death of a loved one is a very painful experience, more so a beloved mother.”

Similarly, Nigerian writer, political commentator, Japheth J. Omojuwa wrote, “Wizkid’s love for his mum has been apparent in his music through the years. It was a major theme of the “Ayo” album.

“He needs all the support he can get at this time. Prayers and love to the Balogun family. For fortitude & acceptance. May her soul rest in peace.”

Media personality and influencer @PoojaMedia wrote, “Wizkid loses Mum. Thoughts with you, Legend. 🙏❤️”

The news of the death of the mother to one of the biggest and most influential African artists, Wizkid, was a shocking event that has now thrown the entertainment industry into a state of mourning.

His mum, a formidable cornerstone of strength, lent unwavering backing to her son’s meteoric rise in the industry.

Her steadfast support was also a familiar sight on the periphery of Wizkid’s concerts and events.

She was a pillar of support in her son’s successful music career and her presence at Wizkid’s performances was not just that of a mother; it embodied an emblem of unyielding allegiance to her son’s career.