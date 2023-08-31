Pepeama ownership: Respect Gbaramatu king’s ruling, Pozi family appeals

By Etop Ekanem

Descendants of Pozi Tuwabor (nee Ogeh) have called on all concerned to respect the verdict of Oboro Gbaraun II, Aketekpe, Agadagba, the Pere of Gbaramatu Kingdom over the Pepeama ownership issue.

While attending to rival ownership claims of Pepeama Community on September 22, and November 9, both of 2022, the Pere (King) of Gbaramatu King reportedly ruled that a separate Pozi Quarters be created to coexist with two existing quarters, Fafa and Oyi, in Pepeama.

The monarch said: “Contributions to the development of the community and dividends from the community’s resources be equally shared” among the three quarters.

The above claims were put out in a public notice dated August 30, 2022, and endorsed by Madam Brass Piniki, Apostle Noah Douperegha Kemezide, Messrs Ebi Alakiri and Moses Mala, all descendants of Pozi Tuwabor (nee Ogeh). The statement said the Gbaramatu King held out the narrative that Ogeh, father of Pozi, was founder of Pepeama, as having merit.

The Pozi Tuwabor descendants hailed the verdict of the Gbaramatu King on Pepeama ownership as “legendary”, adding: “It represents the best in the moment for the kingdom” even as “it stands for unity for a kingdom which needs same for continued development and progress”.

The Pozi family said the “public notice was largely occasioned by the need to peacefully advise and halt historical revisionists who are weaving strange stories to corner our heritage handed down to us by our forebears.”

The Pozi family said about 30 years ago, the ownership profile of Pepeama was not in doubt. The family said as Descendants of Pozi Tuwabor, daughter of Ogeh who founded Pepeama, they were effectively owner-stakeholders of the town.

They insisted: “Whoever intends to disagree with the King’s researched and well-intentioned verdict on the Pepeama Ownership issue will have to humbly present credible and superior evidence not yet presented, for a review. In the moment, all parties and the entire kingdom should be seen to respect, strictly, the King’s verdict, in keeping with our known respect for our traditional authority”.