PEPC VERDICT: PDP and Labour petitions lack merit — Adebayo, SDP presidential candidate

As the Peoples Democratic Party PDP as represented by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and Labour Party of Peter Obi, and indeed Nigerians await the pronouncement verdict of the Presidential Elections Tribunal Court on the February 25 2023 presidential election soon, one of the participants in the election, Prince Adewole Ebenezer Adebayo advised, at the weekend that the petitioners and Nigerians to move on and start preparations for the 2027 general elections.

The petitions, according to him, are the easiest to dispense to dispense by the tribunal judges since the return of democracy in 1999.

In his official tweet handle @Pres_Adebayo, adebayo said the petitions lack merit and were poorly presented. His tweet: “

This year’s election petitions are the easiest to dispense with since 1999. No need for any judicial acrobatics. They fall within clear jurisprudence and well-established precedents. Obi/ Labour vs Tinubu/INEC will be dismissed in limine; ditto for Atiku/PDP vs Tinubu/INEC.These petitions lack merit and are poorly presented, abysmally unproved and comically argued. APM’s half-hearted petition is a pre-election mongrel with no pedigree in electoral litigation. The judges are not to blame. All opposition elements should prepare for 2027 elections”.