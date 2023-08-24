People living with NCDs require more than medication — Expert

From left to right Speaker Mrs Dolapo Coker ( Nutritionist) with Founder and Exec Dir Sickle Cell Advocacy and Mgt Initiative and the Keynote speaker Prof Mustapha Danesi ( Consultant Neurologist)

By Esther Onyegbula & Habila Alexander

Mental Health Therapist and Chief Executive Officer of Reuel Consulting Limited, Mr. Totuse Francis has admonished parents, guardians, and people living with Non-Communicable Diseases, NCDs, not to put all their hope in medication when dealing with crises associated with the disorder.

Francis said that people living with NCDs, especially sickle cell warriors, are trained to deal with pain so they find themselves on several drugs and at some point the body becomes dependent on the medication.

“The thing about dependency on medication is once the body gets used to it, and then it doesn’t work anymore, they increase the dosage and it goes on and on because the pain they experience is sometimes unexplainable,” he said.

Speaking during the second edition of Summit and Wellness Fair themed: “The Strength Of It All: The Future Of NonCommunicable Disease In Nigeria” organised by Sickle Cell Advocacy Management Initiative (SAMI) Francis explained that sometimes the pain can make them feel like ending their own life when all the medications they take seem not to be sufficient to take away the pain.

Another aspect of this kind of experience that they have is addiction. When it comes to the issue of drug or drug addiction.

Francis suggested different ways of dealing with sickle cell crisis aside from drugs, “There are different techniques in therapy to help sickle patients different help.

There is psychotherapy, which is like talk therapy, there’s cognitive behavioural therapy, and there is just stop therapy so that different aspects or different techniques when it comes to therapy. We adapt, the one that works well for the person. It is different from medication where only psychiatry is to recommend medication.”

On the role of Neurology in Sickle Cell Disorder, Prof Mustapha Danesi a Consultant Neurologist said: “Black people are more prone to be SS. Sickle cell disease is quite common in this part of the world.

“It is very difficult to know the exact prevalence but we do have a large number of people here with sickle cell. I can’t say the exact figure but it is very large. The majority of sicklers in the world are found in Africa.”

Danesi explained that it is best to start testing immediately once they discover a person has sickle cell. Check the system to find out whether they have very high cerebral blood flow.

So the earlier they start testing the better for the patient, because if you start testing early you will be able to discover those who are at risk and then give preventive treatment and preventive measures. So that at the end of the day, they will live a normal life, but if you don’t start early like in this part of the world you may have complications before you start taking treatments.

So it is better to prevent than to start treating after they have had these complications.”

Executive Director of Sickle Cell Advocacy Management Initiative (SAMI), Toyin Adedolapo said the event is to create more awareness of non-communicable diseases, especially sickle cell. “The awareness of non-communicable diseases is not much compared to communicable diseases like TB.”

We need the medical sector to collaborate with the corporate sector and the government to provide health financing for people with non-communicable diseases.”

One of the challenges of non-communicable diseases is health insurance. The insurance premium for non-communicable diseases is so high that sickle cell patients can barely afford it. That is why the government needs to look through and push for non-communicable disease financing more. Beginning with a law funding for non-communicable disease.”

Emphasising the importance of healthy foods, Dolapo Coker a food scientist and Nutritionist, who spoke on the Impact of Nutrition on Health, said: “Food is the major ingredient for wellness. The ingredients in the food, contain micronutrients, vitamins, and enzymes.”

“You must never have a favourite food. Eat a variety of foods because of the micronutrients available in the various kinds of foods. Don’t run away from oil and fats because some of the vitamins are in the oils and fats. So if you don’t get oil, you will be losing some of the vitamins. Water is life drink enough water. Engaging in daily exercise is very important.”

According to Olayinka Enahoro

Art Therapeutic coach, “People with mental health conditions are more likely to develop noncommunicable diseases. Mental health issues like depression and anxiety can increase the risk of non-communicable diseases such as diabetes, heart disease, and cancer.”

Enahoro added that “lifestyle factors such as smoking, poor diet, and lack of exercise can increase the risk for both mental health conditions and non-communicable diseases.”

Prioritizing both physical and mental health is crucial in preventing noncommunicable diseases and achieving overall.

Taking care of your mental health is just as important as your physical health. Practice mindfulness, exercise, and seek help when needed.

Addressing mental health as part of preventive care can improve overall health outcomes.