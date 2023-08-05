People are jealous of my large boobs, Instagram sensation, Hope Effiong

By Benjamin Njoku

Having large boobs can be a blessing and a curse. And for Hope Effiong the experience is not too pleasant.

The well-endowed beauty, who hails from Cross River State, said sometimes she’s happy and at other times, she’s not happy following the way she’s being judged over her looks.

Sharing her experience with NollyNow on WhatsApp, the 25 year-old student of Cross River University Of Technology, CRUTECH,said she’s not impressed when her friends accuse her of enhancing her boobs and butt. She equally accused her friends of being jealous of her, adding “Most of my friends sometimes feel I want to snatch their boyfriends. Some even accused me of doing breast enhancement.”

Asked if she would undergo breast reduction surgery, the Instagram sensation beauty thundered, “God forbid, I can’t do such things.”According to her, “once you are prettier and well endowed than some of your friends, they are bound to be jealous of you.”