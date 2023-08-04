Pension fund assets up 11.8% to N16.76tn in H1’23

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

The National Pension Commission, PenCom, yesterday, said the total pension assets have risen to N16.76 trillion in the first half of 2023 (H1’23), indicating an increase of 11.8 percent over the N14.99 trillion recorded as at December 2022.

Disclosing this in her opening remarks at a one day workshop for journalists in Lagos, Director General, PenCom, Aisha Dahir-Umar, also stated that pension funds accounts increased by 146,920 new contributors to over 10 million members as of June 2023, from 9.86 million as at the end of 2022.

The theme of the workshop was “Transforming Service Delivery in the Pension Industry: Strategies for Improving Efficiency and Customer Satisfaction,”

Dahir-Umar who was represented by the Head of Corporate communication, Abduqardir Dahiru, said: “PenCom’s proactive regulatory approach has strengthened the oversight and governance of pension funds, promoting transparency, accountability and safeguarding the interests of pension contributors. “Consequently, Pension assets have risen by N1.77 trillion in the first half of 2023, from N14.99 trillion in December 2022 to N16.76 trillion at the end of June 2023. Membership also increased by 146,920 new contributors, from 9.86 members as of the end of 2022 to over 10 million members as of June 2023.”

She noted that the contributory pension scheme (CPS) had ensured that “public and private sector workers can build retirement savings throughout their working lives, fostering financial security during their golden years”.

The conference feature three papers addressing essential aspects of commission’s pension system’s service delivery.

The first paper, “Enhancing Customer Service in the Pension Industry: PenCom’s New Strategic Plan” highlighted the Commission’s latest initiatives to elevate customer service, noting that “the creation of the Consumer Protection Department, CPD, underscores PenCom’s determination to prioritise service delivery and provide our Retirement Savings Account holders with the care and attention they rightfully deserve.”

The second paper, “Strengthening Regulatory Oversight for Improved Service Delivery in the Pension Industry,” explored “how the commission’s “regulatory measures can effectively bolster the quality of services provided in the pension sector.”

The third paper, “Improving Accessibility and Service Delivery in Retired Saving Account, RSA, Mortgage Financing,” delivered by the Pension Fund Operators Association of Nigeria, PenOp, delved “into the crucial area of mortgage financing, addressing ways to enhance”.