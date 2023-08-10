PenCom’s proactive stance has strengthened pension industry, says D-G

Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief

The proactive regulatory approach of the National Pension Commission (PenCom) has strengthened the oversight and governance of pension funds, promoting transparency, accountability and safeguarding the interests of pension contributors.

Director-General of PenCom, Mrs. Aisha Dahiru-Umar stated this at the 2023 Journalists’ Workshop in Abuja, yesterday.

“Consequently, Pension assets have risen by N1.77 trillion in the first half of 2023, from N14.99 trillion in December 2022 to N16.76 trillion at the end of June 2023. Membership also increased by 146,920 new contributors, from 9.86 members as of the end of 2022 to over 10 million members as of June 2023,” she said.

The D-G who was represented by the Head, Corporate Communications Department, Mr. Abdulqadir Dahiru, added that the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) “has ensured that public and private sector workers can build retirement savings throughout their working lives, fostering financial security during their golden years.”

She described the theme of this year’s workshop, “Transforming Service Delivery in the Pension Industry: Strategies for Improving Efficiency and Customer Satisfaction,” as both timely and crucial.

According to her, it reflected PenCom’s commitment to continuous service improvement in the Pension Industry so that contributors and retirees received the best possible experience.

She noted that the creation of the Consumer Protection Department (CPD) underscored PenCom’s determination to prioritise service delivery and provide Retirement Savings Account holders with the care and attention they rightfully deserved.

Mrs. Dahiru-Umar said that the commission would continue its recovery drive with a view to ensuring that all pensions deductions were remitted into the RSAs of employees.

Meanwhile the Pension Fund Operators Association of Nigeria (PenOP) said yesterday, that it was ready to assist pension contributors to use 25percent of their RSAs to acquire houses.

In a paper at the workshop, the association said that the move was part of efforts to ease home ownership among Nigerians.

According to the guidelines, a married couple could file a joint-application, as long as each of them was eligible.

Anybody with a Retirement Savings Account (RSA) and in active service is eligible, so long as the person has at least three years to retire.

Those who have voluntary contributions could use either all or a portion of such contributions for the mortgage facility.