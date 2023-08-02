Peaceful protest in Kaduna as Labour seeks N200k min wage, revival of refineries

NLC protest in Kaduna

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Kaduna State chapter of the Nigerian Labour Congress, (NLC) in collaboration with the Trade Union Congress, (TUC) joined the nationwide protest where they sought for an upward review of the minimum wage to N200,000 and urged the Federal Government to revive the refineries.

The labour leaders said that the N8,000 palliative proposed by the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was an insult to Nigerians who were not interested in any palliative but genuine measures that could curb the effects of the removal of fuel subsidy.

The NLC and TUC Chairmen in Kaduna state Comrade Suleiman Ayuba and Abdulahi Alhassan Danfulani respectively, spoke during the joint protest on Wednesday.

They however, appreciated the Kaduna state government led by Senator Uba Sani who was represented at the protest by his Special Adviser on Labour Matters, Adamu Samaila, saying “It’s a departure from the Kaduna state government of the past.”

The labour leaders accused the Federal Government of not being specific on when to alleviate the hardship of the citizens, adding that priority should be given to the revival of refineries in Nigeria.

They rejected the student loan proposed by the government and condemned the hike in school fees, pointing out that free education was their right and called for the reversal of school fees in all public schools.

“The protest is just a one-day national exercise to call the Federal Government to order so they can know that NLC and TUC are still very much around, we call on members to stay at alert for further instructions from the national headquarters,” they said.