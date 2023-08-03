PDP to Nigerians: We’re optimistic of victory at tribunal, we’ll wipe off your tears

By Bashir Bello

Stalwarts of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP has expressed optimism that the party will reclaim it victory at the Presidential Election tribunal, assuring Nigerians to exercise patience as it will wipe off all their tears occasioned by the policies initiated by the All Progressive Congress, APC led government.

The party Stalwarts under the auspices of Forum of National Assembly contestants in the 2023 general elections in Kano State, led by it chairman, Engr. Ahmed Rufa’i Dagumawa, described the govt policies as anti-people as it has inflicted suffering and hardship on the people.

Dagumawa who contested for the House of Representatives seat of Wudil/Garko Federal Constituency however called on Nigerians to be law abiding and await the court verdict.

According to him, “Election days come and go but the real struggle for better and good governance continues. We (forum of the Federal House of Representatives contenders in the previous general election) are not happy with the way this country’s economic policies, political and social direction is going. Moreover the way APC Government have been destroying and denying the fundamental democratic principles towards the full benefit of our beloved country’s natural resources through their tired and worst economic policies.

“Considering what is happening for the time being we are not happy with the way that wages, income, salaries, properties value and retirement accounts is seriously failing while poverty is rising rapidly.

“we disagree with the serious hike in petroleum pump price, monetary and fiscal policies of the APC especially related to the foreign exchange matters.

“We condemned the way Nigerians are becoming totally poor in each and every given minute and international trade and the balance of payment system as well as foreign direct and portfolio investment system of APC government.

“We condemned and disagree with the security situation of the nation We condemned and disagree with the student loan and serious hike in the Nigerian universities tuition fees.

“We are appealing and pleading to the presidential court of tribunal to do justice about the election outcome and also the democratic and economic survival of this nation and to look at the very important office in democracy that is “citizens”.

“As democrats we are calling the attention of the members of our great party, PDP nationwide to be calm and become the good people who are abiding by the Nigerian rules and laws and to wait for the judgment. We are expecting a very good positive verdicts that will enhance the dignity of the judicial system of this country a we have very high hope that a court will do every necessary things to look at the Nigerian masses in totality because they are the heartbeat and the last hope of Nigerian masses,” Dagumawa however stated.